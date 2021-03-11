iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

