iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67.

