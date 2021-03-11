iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 4,955.3% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $31.35.

