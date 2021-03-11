iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,064,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.19. The stock had a trading volume of 549,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.