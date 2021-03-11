Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.95.
