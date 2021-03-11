Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

