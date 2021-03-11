IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) PT Raised to $9.00 at Roth Capital

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIX opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.