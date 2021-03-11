IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

