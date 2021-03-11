Investors Purchase Large Volume of Celsius Call Options (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 3,146 call options.

CELH stock traded down $13.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 180,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,746. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

