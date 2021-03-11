Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,490 call options.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of THC stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.