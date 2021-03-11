Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY):

3/11/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

3/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,990. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

