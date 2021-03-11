Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
VVR opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
