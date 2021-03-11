Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VVR opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

