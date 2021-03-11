Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE IQI opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
