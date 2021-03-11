Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE IQI opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

