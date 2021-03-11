Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.
NYSE IVZ opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
