Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

