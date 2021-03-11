Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $111,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.