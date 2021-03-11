Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

