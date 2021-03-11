Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
