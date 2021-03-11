Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.93. 402,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 246,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

