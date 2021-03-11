International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,501. The company has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

