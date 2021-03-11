International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,501. The company has a market capitalization of $239.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
