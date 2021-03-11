International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 7,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,260. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.