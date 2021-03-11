International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.
Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 7,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,260. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
