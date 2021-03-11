Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,963.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,963 ($25.65) and last traded at GBX 1,963 ($25.65), with a volume of 60236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,903 ($24.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total value of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

