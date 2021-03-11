InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of IHG opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
