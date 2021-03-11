InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.