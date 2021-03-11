Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

