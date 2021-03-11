InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Update

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the February 11th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,867,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,338. InterCloud Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.