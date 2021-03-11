Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $69,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,343,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,795,104. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

