Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.