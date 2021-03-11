Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.39.
Shares of IPL stock opened at C$18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
