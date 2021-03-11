Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITKG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Integral Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,750 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG)

Integral Technologies, Inc focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.