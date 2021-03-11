Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.50% of Integra LifeSciences worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

