Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

IART stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

