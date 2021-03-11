Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Shares Up 4.6%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.06 and last traded at $122.06. Approximately 37,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 4,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

