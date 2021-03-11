Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $9.07. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

