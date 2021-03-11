Insider Selling: Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Sells 16,237 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TROX stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

