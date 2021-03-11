Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells 35,514 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Joint stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.82 million, a P/E ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Joint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Joint by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

