Insider Selling: Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) insider Travis Baroni sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13), for a total value of A$222,000.00 ($158,571.43).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Resonance Health Company Profile

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare company, develops and delivers non-invasive medical imaging software and services worldwide. Its flagship products include FerriScan, a non-invasive liver diagnostic technology used for the measurement of liver iron concentration; and FerriSmart, an automated software medical device to manage patients with iron overload disorders, such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hereditary haemochromatosis, anaemias, and cancers.

