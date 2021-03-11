Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 13,808 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $3,341,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,916,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,380,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

