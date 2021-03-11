Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $146,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MESA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 2,618,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.