Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 56,618 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTSI stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

