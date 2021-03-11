Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00.

Shares of LGIH traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 277,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,050. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

