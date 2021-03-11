Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $74,722.40 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantheus by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

