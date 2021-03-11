Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $74,722.40 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of LNTH opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.