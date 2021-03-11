Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Sells 87,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

