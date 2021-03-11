Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
