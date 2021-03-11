Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.