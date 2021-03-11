Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells 350 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR stock opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

