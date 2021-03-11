Insider Selling: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CNP opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

