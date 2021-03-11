Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,167,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 4,624,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,615. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

