Insider Selling: Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider Sells 496,532 Shares of Stock

Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) insider James Jackson sold 496,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$148,959.60 ($106,399.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 247.72, a current ratio of 247.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

About Australian Rural Capital

Australian Rural Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the private equity markets across the globe. It operates as a closed-end strategic and specialist investor in Australian listed securities. It operates in two businesses: strategic equity investment, and funds management and financial services.

