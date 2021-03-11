Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

