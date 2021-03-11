INRToken (INRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

INRToken (CURRENCY:INRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, INRToken has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. INRToken has a market cap of $139,631.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of INRToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INRToken token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00520079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00539391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074755 BTC.

INRToken Token Profile

INRToken’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,253,620 tokens. INRToken’s official website is inrtoken.io

INRToken Token Trading

