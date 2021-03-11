Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Up 7.1%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. 6,677,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,655,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

