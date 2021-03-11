Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

