InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 6.5%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $68.40. Approximately 827,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 848,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.