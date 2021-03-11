InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 6.5%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $68.40. Approximately 827,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 848,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.
A number of equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
