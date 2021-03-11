Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,254 shares of company stock worth $1,503,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. 8,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

