ING Groep NV Purchases 19,647 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ING Groep NV increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.